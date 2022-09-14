City State Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,838. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $152.74 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

