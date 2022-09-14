City State Bank Has $476,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,054. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.