City State Bank Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.19. 47,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

