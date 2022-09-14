City State Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.13. 4,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,846. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

