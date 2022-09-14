City State Bank Purchases 1,855 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City State Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. 83,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,115. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

