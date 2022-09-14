City State Bank Purchases 3,565 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. 43,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.