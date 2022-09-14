City State Bank Sells 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

