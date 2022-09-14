Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

