ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 2.3 %

CLRO stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.30. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

