Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 790 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £62.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 717.71. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($10.98).
Colefax Group Company Profile
