Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 790 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £62.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 717.71. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($10.98).

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

