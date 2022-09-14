Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe Acquires 2,500 Shares

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPG traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,910.50 ($23.08). 1,255,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,883.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.83. The firm has a market cap of £33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,820.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

