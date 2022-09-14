Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Raised to $27.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

