Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Connect Biopharma Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,950. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.