Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,950. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

