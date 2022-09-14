ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $134.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

