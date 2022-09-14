Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $1,422,760.68 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 131,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,981. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

