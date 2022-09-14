ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 3.4%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 53,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,364,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

The stock has a market cap of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,735,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $93,735,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,742,272 shares of company stock worth $11,903,613. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,161,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

