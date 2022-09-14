Contrasting BT Brands (BTBD) & Its Rivals

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BT Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.63% 1.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 486 3971 5222 204 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations for BT Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.40%. Given BT Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 38.84 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.89

BT Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BT Brands peers beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

