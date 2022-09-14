CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 106,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 389,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.87% and a negative net margin of 25,202.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 548,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

