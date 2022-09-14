Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 6,296 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

