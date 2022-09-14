Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 228,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

