Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.65% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 86,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

