Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

