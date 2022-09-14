Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 5,224 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.