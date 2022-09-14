Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

