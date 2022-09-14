Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 4.6 %

ABC opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

