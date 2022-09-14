Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 852,586 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

