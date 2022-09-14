Cornichon Price Hits $0.0461 on Exchanges (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $676,428.76 and $298.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.