Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

