Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a growth of 382.6% from the August 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cosmos Stock Performance

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

About Cosmos

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

Featured Stories

