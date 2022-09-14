CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.3 %

CSGP opened at $76.64 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

