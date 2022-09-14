Counterparty Price Hits $3.71 (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $38,881.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00018294 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00168157 BTC.
About Counterparty
Counterparty (XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.
