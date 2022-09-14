Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.27 million and $4.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

