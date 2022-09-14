Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($4.95). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
Crest Nicholson Stock Down 2.0 %
CRST opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.18. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 419 ($5.06).
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
