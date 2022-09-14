Critical Comparison: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VersaBank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VersaBank
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares VersaBank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VersaBank
|$75.30 million
|2.71
|$17.80 million
|$0.63
|11.83
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
|$158.31 million
|3.35
|$62.70 million
|$1.89
|7.75
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares VersaBank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VersaBank
|19.31%
|7.20%
|0.92%
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
|34.73%
|6.95%
|0.86%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
About VersaBank
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.
