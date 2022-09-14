Critical Contrast: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Summit Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.78 $4.07 billion $0.41 8.95 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.44 $45.74 million $3.69 7.37

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61% Summit Financial Group 32.33% 15.46% 1.34%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 45 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.