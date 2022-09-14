Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.