Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $836,191.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The official website for Crust Network is crust.network. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

