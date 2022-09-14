Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

CPIX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

