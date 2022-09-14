CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 336,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

