CyberVein Trading 16% Higher This Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $69,659.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CyberVein

CyberVein’s launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

