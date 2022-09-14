Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731,031. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.