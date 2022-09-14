Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 675 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.51. 184,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

