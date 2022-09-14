Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 944 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

AMAT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. 234,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,814. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.