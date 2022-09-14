CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Price Performance
Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
CytRx Company Profile
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
