DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 502.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DALS stock remained flat at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

