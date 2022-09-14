DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $155,377.34 and approximately $3,944.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

