Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Up 1%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 57,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 72,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.