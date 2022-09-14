DDKoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $75,766.69 and approximately $139.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007951 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013073 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.