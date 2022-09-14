Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 0.7%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.20 ($19.59) and last traded at €19.25 ($19.64). 7,224,769 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.38 ($19.78).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day moving average of €18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

