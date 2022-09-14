Dexioprotocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $853,627.67 (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a market cap of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
